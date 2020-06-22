Prepare draft for civic polls: State election commission to KDMC

cities

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 22:24 IST

The State Election Commission in a letter to the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has asked to carry out the preliminary works for the civic polls which was slated to be conducted in October- November. With the Covid-19 pandemic, the preliminary works which was supposed to be carried out in April- May, was delayed.

“We have received a letter from the election commission to prepare the draft for the civic polls, carry out the preliminary works. The civic body is discussing on the same and a decision will be taken soon,” said Sanjay Jadhav, secretary, KDMC.

In the notification dated on June 19, the election commission has clearly stated that with the lockdown relaxations, carrying out the preliminary works with proper preventive measures was possible. The commission has asked the civic body to follow all the protocols laid under the Unlock 1.0 – Mission begin Again.

“This notification is only for carrying out the draft works which is required to be done before the civic polls, however, there is no such word on when the elections will be conducted. The commission has given us the permission to carry out the preliminary works, “said Jadhav.

The commission has asked to carry out those works which can be done in the civic offices and without contacting the public, voters. The civic body has been asked to carry out the work for finalizing the ward delimitation, reservations, changes in reservations as per the population and inform the commissioner once the work is completed.

The KDMC had its previous civic polls in November 2015 for its 122 wards.

This directions from the election commission has however raised eyebrows among the elected representatives as in March the state government had announced that Out of the 27 villages which are a part of KDMC presently, a separate municipal council for 18 villages will be established, while the remaining 9 villages will continue to be a part of KDMC. The announcement was made by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the state assembly.

“Now since the state has decided to remove 18 villages from the civic body, the design of wards will change. The civic body will have to demarcate the wards. This will take a lot of time and efforts. However, the civic body will figure it out soon and the directions from the election commission will be followed,” said Vinita Rane, Mayor, KDMC.