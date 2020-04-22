e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Private hospitals in Thane will have to separate Covid, non-Covid OPD

Private hospitals in Thane will have to separate Covid, non-Covid OPD

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:28 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has chalked out a policy for private hospitals in the city to curb the spread of coronavirus through hospitals. The hospitals will have a separate out-patient department (OPD) for non-Covid and Covid patients. Only those who do not show any symptoms should be treated in non-Covid OPD.

This should be implemented in all the hospitals from Wednesday, said TMC.

A TMC official said, “We have dedicated Covid and fever OPDs in some private hospitals and healthcare centres. Most non-Covid patients visit private hospitals. They could get infected if any of the hospital staff is infected. Hospitals will have to set up a non-Covid OPD. Those working in Covid OPD will have to wear personal protective equipment suits.”

Patients will be screened and sent to non-Covid OPD only if they do not have any symptoms.

top news
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Bill Gates lauds PM Modi’s leadership in tackling Covid-19 in India
Bill Gates lauds PM Modi’s leadership in tackling Covid-19 in India
Full list of Delhi’s 89 containment zones, Campa Gali is latest addition
Full list of Delhi’s 89 containment zones, Campa Gali is latest addition
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities