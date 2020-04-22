Private hospitals in Thane will have to separate Covid, non-Covid OPD

cities

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:28 IST

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has chalked out a policy for private hospitals in the city to curb the spread of coronavirus through hospitals. The hospitals will have a separate out-patient department (OPD) for non-Covid and Covid patients. Only those who do not show any symptoms should be treated in non-Covid OPD.

This should be implemented in all the hospitals from Wednesday, said TMC.

A TMC official said, “We have dedicated Covid and fever OPDs in some private hospitals and healthcare centres. Most non-Covid patients visit private hospitals. They could get infected if any of the hospital staff is infected. Hospitals will have to set up a non-Covid OPD. Those working in Covid OPD will have to wear personal protective equipment suits.”

Patients will be screened and sent to non-Covid OPD only if they do not have any symptoms.