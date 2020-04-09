Private schools told to give full pay, not to charge fee for online classes

cities

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:12 IST

CHANDIGARH Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Thursday told all private schools in the state to pay full salaries to their employees during the lockdown period.

Singla asked the schools to follow the rules and regulations laid under ‘The Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutional Act’ which has been amended to regulate the fee of unaided educational institutions. “No school can demand fee from students on the pretext of online teaching classes during lockdown period,” he said in a set of instructions.

The education minister further said that all schools should upload the list of books and colour code of uniform on their website and also paste it on the appropriate locations in the premises, including notice board. “Colour, design and any other specification of uniform shall not be changed at least for two years. Parents are free to buy books and uniform from any shop and if any school forces them to buy them from any particular shop, strict action will be initiated against them,” he said.

The school managements have only been allowed to sell the badges depicting the logo of their school for those uniforms which the parents buy from other vendors than the school’s. The home delivery of books by schools through a particular vendor has also been barred.

The minister said the education department has also released an order under which all the schools have been restricted from demanding admission fees during the lockdown period.

“The schools should also not charge transportation fees and books charges from students for the next academic session till the situation normalises,” he added.

As many as 48 schools across the state have been issued show-cause notices for defying government directions.