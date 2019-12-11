Priyanka questions Yogi govt on zero increase in cane prices

cities

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has questioned the UP government’s decision on ‘zero’ increase in sugarcane prices and urged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take appropriate measures to give fair and remunerative price to cane growers in the state.

“Uttar Pradesh farmers are in a crisis and not getting even the cost of producing sugarcane. Your government is duty bound to give remunerative prices to the farmers keeping in view their pain and struggle,” said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her letter sent to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

In her letter, Priyanka has referred to the state government’s announcement of sugarcane price and said she was surprised to know that there was no increase in sugarcane price vis-à-vis last year, despite the increase in the cost of fertilisers and agriculture inputs. “Your government has announced prices for sugarcane now. I am surprised that the prices have not been increased by even a rupee in comparison to last year. The prices of fertilisers have been doubled and power tariff has increased consistently during the tenure of your government. The cost of production is going up but the farmers are not getting fair and remunerative prices for their produce. Moreover thousands of crore of dues of farmers have not been cleared….almost similar situation prevails in respect to paddy price. The state government has announced only Rs 1,850 per quintal for procurement of paddy. The input cost of paddy growers is also going up but they are not getting fair and remunerative prices,” said Priyanka, adding, “I hope you will take appropriate measures in this regard.”

Priyanka has been writing letters to chief minister on a number of issues. On November 28 this year she requested the chief minister to ensure justice to the family of Mainpuri’s Subhash Pandey, whose daughter, a student of Navodya Vidyalaya, was killed on September 16.