Priyanka wants BJP to respond to Barabanki school girl’s poser on law and order in UP

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 19:18 IST

A day after a Barabanki school girl’s query left the Uttar Pradesh police baffled, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should answer her.

“You said we should raise our voice and protest. We know a teen was raped by a ruling party leader. She protested but is now in a critical state. If we protest, how will you ensure justice? How will you guarantee my safety,” Muniba Kidwai, a Class 11 girl of Barabanki’s Anand Bhawan School had asked additional superintendent of police (North) R S Gautam, while referring to the Unnao rape victim who was recently injured in an accident.

The senior cop was addressing girls as part of ‘Balika Suraksha Jaagruktaa Abhiyaan’, a safety awareness campaign for girls.

The video of the girl the asking uncomfortable question from UP cop has gone viral since.

Reacting to the girl’s poser, Priyanka tweeted, “If some influential persons do some wrong then would our voices be heard? This question is raised by schoolgirl in Barabanki from the Uttar Pradesh government in an awareness programme. This question is in the minds of every women and girl in Uttar Pradesh. BJP, give the answer?”

The question had left the officer puzzled and there was absolute silence in the hall for some time, said an official present there.

Answering her query, Gautam assured the girl of providing proper security in case of any exigency.

“All complainants to toll-free number would be provided help,” Gautam told girls.

On Sunday, the car in which the Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 19:18 IST