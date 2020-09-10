Pro-Khalistan slogans emerge on walls of bus stands in Ludhiana villages

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:53 IST

Unidentified miscreants have painted pro-Khalistan slogans favouring ‘Referendum 2020’ and release of Sikh prisoners on the walls of village bus stands along the Kohara-Machhiwara road.

These slogans have also grabbed the attention of police and intelligence agencies.

According to the villagers, they noticed the slogans a few days ago at the bus stands of Razul, Punjeta and Sanghiyan villages. However, no one has seen who drew them on the walls.

The villagers said these slogans were aimed at distracting the rural youths.

When contacted, Koomkalan SHO inspector Davinder Sharma said he joined his duties only a few days ago, so he is not aware about the situation. He said he will investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

BKI members held, Raikot security agencies on alert

Intelligence agencies in Punjab are on alert after the members of banned terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), based in Ludhiana’s Raikot, were arrested in Delhi. Security has been beefed up around the villages after the arrest of the accused in Delhi during an encounter.

One of the accused, Bhupinder Singh alias Dilawar Singh, had been arrested by the Mohali police for unlawful activities in 2019 for a controversial post by him on a social networking site. However, he had bailed out in July 2019.

Sources said the accused were asked to carry out targeted killings in Punjab, for which they were told to procure weapons from Uttar Pradesh and surrounding areas.