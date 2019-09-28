Progressive Maha policy road map: Power of execution matters, says Mashelkar

pune

It is not the power of ideas that matter, but the power of execution, said Raghunath Mashelkar, internationally acclaimed scientist, at the release of a 100-page booklet on ‘Progressive Maharashtra policy road map 2019-2024’. The event took place at the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), on Saturday and was attended by intellectuals, academicians, economists, planners, elected representatives and policy and subject experts.

The booklet, a Pune International Centre (PIC) publication, aims to serve as a policy idea bank for the manifestos of political parties for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Mashelkar said, “We have spoken about the implementation plan along with timelines and fixed responsibilities in the booklet. It is necessary to understand sustainable growth strategy which can bring about balanced economic growth.”

Prashant Girbane, director-general, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture, who gave a brief outline of the road map, said, “There is a need for innovative policy, fixing information and data gaps, developing the administrative and financial capability of the local governments and ensuring better accountability in welfare schemes among others.”

Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan in her talk said that she will ensure that the recommendations made in the publication will be incorporated in the party manifesto which will be released soon. While mayor Mukta Tilak urged the gathering to focus more on bringing about change in the field of education and health by making them accessible to the common residents at large.

Former mayor Prashant Jagtap said, “Urbanisation, unemployment and economic slowdown are the key issues before the people. Also, steps need to be taken by working in the domains of environment and climate change, keeping in mind the recent floods in the city.”

Prominent economic Vijay Kelkar said, “The policy document contains all the important information related to Maharashtra. Effective administration is the main issue and there is a need to put pressure on the government for swift implementation of the recommendations.”

Important highlights of the booklet

Seizing new ideas, promoting effective governance, reforming state laws, accelerating agricultural growth, higher education reforms, education for civic learning, governing urban spaces, agenda for climate change and making Maharashtra globally competitive.

Reforming state laws

Why?

–So that archaic laws are repealed, duplicate laws combined, laws are written in simple and local language

–Dispute resolution becomes quicker and efficient

How?

–Review Maharashtra statute book

–Review dispute resolution process

–Review dispute resolution infrastructure

Accelerating agriculture growth through

–Land reforms (especially in tenancy laws)

–Seeds: Encouraging GM crop field trials

–Water management needs to get better

–Domestic and international trade policies

–Improving agricultural data

Education for civic learning

Why?

–Immense diversity in social, ethnic, and religious belonging

–Community determined values that influence people behaviour are often at contradictory to democratic norms and practices

How?

–Incorporate civic learning in curriculum: that teaches to deal with diversities, inequalities, and discrimination; should build on the values and ethics of folklore

–Develop skills and capabilities: like inter-group dialogue, developing mixed peer group

–Involve students in democratic engagement: Strengthening national social services, participating in Jalyukta Shivir

Governing urban spaces

Why?

–Cities are creators of wealth and should be nurtured with pragmatic sharing of wealth that makes them self-sustained.

What?

–Develop urban database and observatory

–Empowerment of urban local bodies through state finance commissions

Preserving cultural heritage

• Three types of heritage

–Built heritage: Building and precincts

–Material Heritage: Handcrafted products and arts

–Natural Heritage: Ecologically sensitive zones, flora and fauna

What?

–Document, notify building /precinct heritage

–Heritage regulations to be made incentive-based that empower heritage property owners than restrictive and punitive

–Preserving river and other ecosystems

Climate change

What?

–Increasing awareness about environment and climate change reality

–Reforms to reduce fossil fuel dependence

–Modernising infrastructure to increase overall power supply

–Land use reforms

–Comprehensive mobility plan

–Increasing carbon sequestration capacity

Making Maharashtra globally competitive

What?

–Creating a way for state’s Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to enter global value chains (GVCs).

–Targeting specific foreign direct investment (FDI) and strategic collaborations with specific industries

–Enhancing efforts at exports and international brand building

