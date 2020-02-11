Property dealer shot dead in Karnal village

cities

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 22:46 IST

A 48-year-old man was shot dead by four unidentified persons near Ghogripur village of Gharaunda subdivision in Karnal on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Bijender Mann of Ghogripur village.

As per the information, the victim was a property dealer and had been living in Mohali for the past few years. He had come to his village only three days ago.

According to eyewitnesses, the murder took place in the morning when the victim had come to his farmhouse on Hansi-Munak road.

They said four masked men reached his farmhouse in a car and called him outside. After talking to the victim for a few minutes, they opened fire at him, they added.

Two bullets were pumped into Mann, killing him on the spot.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear, but the victim’s family has sought prompt action against his killers.

The local police and forensic experts have started an investigation.

Gharaunda deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vijender Saini, who also reached the crime scene, said the accused had come in a car and opened fire at him.

He said they (killers) were yet to be indentified, but have been booked under the charges of murder and sections of the Arms Act.

“The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The crime investigation agency (CIA) is probing the case. We will be recording the statements of Mann’s family members to get clues about the accused, who will soon be arrested,” he added.

The DSP said Mann’s body has been sent to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital for the postmortem examination.