Prostitution: Ludhiana girl’s kin among four booked

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 22:30 IST

A 16-year-old girl from Jagraon has accused her father, stepmother, brother and his lover for pushing her into prostitution. The Jagraon City police have registered an FIR against the accused and launched a manhunt for their arrest.

The victim told the police that her father, a cloth vendor, had deserted her mother and married her stepmother around two years ago, and that she (victim) had been living with them since then.

She said a year ago, she suffered pain in the stomach after which her stepmother had taken her to the doctor, but on her way to the clinic, the woman telephoned a man and asked her to go with him. The girl alleged that instead of taking her to a doctor, the man took her to a hotel room and raped her. When she complained about the incident to her stepmother, she warned her to keep mum.

The victim further alleged that after a few days, the woman took her to her friend’s house, where both forced her to go with a 40-year-old man, who raped her. She said her brother’s lover had also taken her to Jagraon and sent her with a man who sexually abused her. She said her father was also involved in the crime.

She said her father went to set up a stall at a shrine on Tuesday, when she fled and went to her mother and confided in her, following which they went to the police to lodge a complaint.

Sub-inspector Kirandeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said the accused had been booked under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3, 4 and 18 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.