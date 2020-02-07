Protest by women will go down in history, says activist Umar Khalid

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 00:51 IST

Around 500 people gathered at Govindwadi on Thursday evening to hear activist Umar Khalid who visited what has been dubbed the Shaheen Bagh of Kalyan.

Electric supply to the ground where protesters have gathered for 17 days was cut off a few days ago, but special arrangements, including generators and microphones, were organised for Khalid. Owing to the 10pm deadline for loud speakers, Khalid’s speech was interrupted soon after he started, but he continued without the mic, standing on a chair in the middle of the crowd.

“This protest will go down in history. It is the first time that women are taking the lead and protesting. The steps taken by the government are aimed at targeting minorities. The attacks on students and protesters are not acts of bravery in any way, they are being cowards. Our protests have brought them down to their knees,” said Khalid. He went on to raise questions about the premise of the amended citizenship law.

“How can the government ask us to prove our citizenship? It’s because of our votes that they have been able to form a government,” said Khalid. He also attacked the proposal to compile a National Register of Citizens (NRC). “If at any point we stop our protest, it will give them [the Centre] an opportunity to introduce such black laws again,” he warned. Khalid’s speech was a hit with the gathered crowd.

“We have been inspired to continue our fight towards justice. We are living in a secular country where people of all religions are united. No one can instil enmity among us and the best example are our sisters from other communities who are also protesting from time to time along with us in Kalyan,” said Ayesha Sayyed, 43, a resident of Govindwadi.