Protests, discussions on CAA-NRC continue in Mumbai

Dec 20, 2019
Shreya Bhandary
A day after more than 20,000 people gathered at August Kranti Maidan to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC), demonstrations and meetings continued in the city on Friday.

Scores of people participated in a protest march at New Mill Road in Kurla (West) after prayers at the local mosque, while residents of Nagdevi Street gathered outside Crawford Market.

Many citizens also met at the Dadar Matunga Cultural Centre on Friday evening to discuss the new policies as well as the Indian Constitution.

Students from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) as well as the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IITB) participated in a public meeting of activists and fellow students to understand the situation at hand. “Many students are still not clear about what CAA and NRC entail, so these interactive sessions are helping clear doubts in the minds of the youth,” said a student representative from IIT-B.

Students of IIT-B have also been working on spreading awareness about the ramifications of the implementation of CAA and NRC. “We’ll be circulating pamphlets among students. The same will be translated in several languages in order to ensure better understanding and accessibility,” said a student of IIT-B. Meanwhile, students across higher education institutes in the city said they are gearing up for the next big protest march to be held on December 27.

