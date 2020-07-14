e-paper
Home / Cities / PSPCL hydel projects surpass power production target set by central body

PSPCL hydel projects surpass power production target set by central body

PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director A Venu Prasad said the hydel projects generated 1,419 million units against the target of 1,055 million units in the April 1-June 30 quarter

cities Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

The hydel projects run by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) surpassed electricity production target set by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) for the first quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year.

PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) A Venu Prasad said the hydel projects generated 1,419 million units against the target of 1,055 million units in the April 1-June 30 quarter.

“The Mukerian project generated 380.18 million units against the target of 118 million units (322% of the target), the highest in the last eight years. The Anandpur Sahib project generated 198.34 million units against the target of 168 million units (118% of the target),” he said.

Prasad added, “The Shanan power house in Himachal Pradesh’s Joginder Nagar generated 213.05 million units against the target of 194 million units (110% of the target), second highest in last five years. The Ranjit Sagar dam project generated 512.58 million units against the target of 460 million units (111.4% of the target). The UBDC project generated 114.804 million units.”

The CMD claimed that this was done through optimum utilisation of available resources and close monitoring of power generation.

