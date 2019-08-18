PU withdraws transfer approval granted to Arya College principal

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:14 IST

The transfer approval granted by Panjab University (PU) to Savita Uppal, principal of Swami Ganga Giri Girls Janta College, Raikot, to Arya College, has been withdrawn during the recent syndicate meeting held in the varsity.

The reason stated by the authorities is that both the educational institutions are different and the transfer can be conducted in same institutions only.

According to the minutes of the syndicate meeting, the syndicate has reconsidered the transfer approval granted to Savita Uppal as principal of Arya College, Ludhiana, and cancelled it.

It is also stated that the transfer approval granted to Savita Uppal as Arya College principal from Swami Ganga Giri Janta Girls College, Raikot, be withdrawn.

Naresh Gaur, a syndicate member, said, “The transfer of the Arya College principal has been cancelled as the both the educational institutions are different and the transfer is illegal. Transfers can be conducted in same institutions only but both the institutions are different.”

As per sources, 21 members of the syndicate have written to the PU vice-chancellor to discuss the matter in the next meeting.

Another syndicate member, Harpreet Singh Dua, said, “The issue was one of the agenda item in the recent syndicate meeting and it was decided that the transfer of the principal of Arya College has been cancelled.”

When contacted, Savita Uppal said, “I have not received any official letter from the university regarding the same. The university had approved the transfer in February 2018 and a proper procedure was followed. How can the university withdraw the decision?”

“This matter will be raised in the next senate meeting,” she added.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 23:14 IST