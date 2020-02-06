Pune Smart City to rethink outsourcing consultancy services for projects

cities

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 17:41 IST

PUNE The Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) has decided to review work offered to consultants for Smart City projects, days after city member of Parliament (MP) Girish Bapat, questioned disbursing hefty fees for consultancy services.

At an advisory meeting which took place in the fourth week of January, MP Girish Bapat had questioned the charges quoted by the consultants especially when the amount of work work done on the ground is comparatively less. Since its inception, PSCDCL, which is a special purpose vehicles created for the Pune Smart City work, has been hiring consultancy services of McKinsey.

Officials at McKinsey, however, expressed their inability to comment on the matter through an email response to Hindustan Times.

When contacted, Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said that the civic body has raised the issue of high amount paid to the firm offering consultancy services.

“We have raised the issue of high payments being made. I think the consultant should be done away with and the board of directors should look into framing the plan for the Smart City project. At the next meeting, we will look into it,” said Gaikwad.

During the PSCDCL board of directors meeting, which was held on February 1, it was decided that the consultancy work for Smart City projects need to be reviewed in view of Rs 46 crore being charged by consultants for work worth Rs 300 crore, executed on the ground.

At the meeting, the board discussed the consultation charges framed for general consultants for the projects of Smart City. Pune Smart City is a project funded by the central government, state government and civic body, which is currently underway in parts of Pune including Baner, Aundh and Hinjewadi. The project aims to create better facilities for citizens including roads, toilets, footpaths and other basic necessities.

A member from the PSCDCL board said another meeting has now been slated to review the work by the consultants. The member, requesting not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media, said, “We have not undertaken any consultancy services since the past one year, as most of the work from their end is over. We will now review the scope of the report and check for any loopholes, if any. Also, we will check if it is worth paying such an amount. We have already disbursed Rs 35 crore and will now take a decision on the remaining amount. We will ensure that the report tackles all the problems with regards to implementation on ground.”

This is not the first time that work offered to consultants has come under criticism.

Activist Vijay Kumbhar, said, “The concept of hiring consultants is flawed. Why can’t the government employees who are paid well through the public exchequer, design and execute the work which they are supposed to do. Why should we outsource it to a third party?”

Kumbhar had earlier questioned the consultancy service offerred to a firm for the river rejuvenation project.

Another citizen activist, Maj Gen SCN Jatar (retd), said, “We need to ask as to why the company secretary and chief knowledge officer were hired at such high salaries and why were they hired on a contract basis? If now the mistakes are being rectified after three years, then we must try to find who committed the mistake in the first place.”