Pune continues with trend of fewer vehicle registrations; sales in 2020 reduce by 38.16% over 2019

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 19:04 IST

PUNE The number of vehicle registration declined by 38.16 per cent in 2020 as compared to 2019, according to the data of the Pune regional transport office (RTO).

In 2020, 1,51,229 vehicles were registered as compared to 2,44,566 in 2019.

There was a dip in vehicle registration mostly due to Covid-19 induced lockdown when there were restrictions on most activities across India with RTO office too closed for over two months, said officials.

In 2019 as well, the number of vehicles registered were less by 12.06% as compared to 2018, when 2,78,113 vehicles were registered.

“Due to the pandemic restrictions and lockdown showrooms were shut or operational for a restricted time and this had an impact on sales of vehicles,” said Vinod Kale, vice-president (sales), Wonder Cars.

“During Gudi Padwa and Akshaya Tritiya the sale of vehicles usually go up, but during this time lockdown was in place, but the sales are picking up from this month (January 2021),” he said.

The sale of new vehicles, however, increased gradually in the post lockdown months in 2020. As many as 16,810 vehicles were registered in October while 21,076 vehicles were registered in November and 15,855 vehicles were registered in December 2020. There was more purchase of the vehicles in these three months in 2019. As many as 24,854 vehicles were registered in October 2019. In the months of November and December in 2019, the numbers of registered vehicles were 29,745 and 16,270 respectively.

In the car market because of the affordability and availability in the market, there is a rise in the sale of used cars. “There is a waiting period to buy a new car and many people can’t afford it. So we have seen a growth in the transaction of used cars after lockdown,” said Kiran Ingale, CEO, Car Galaxy, a second-hand car dealer in the city.

“Now useful financial services are also provided to buy used cars,” he said.

Registration of e-vehicles, meanwhile, was more in 2020 as compared to 2019. In 2020 a total 1,458 e-vehicles came on the road, while in 2019, 1,001 e-vehicles were registered.

In 2020 e-motorcycles saw a substantial rise especially in November and December, said officials.

Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO, said, “The increase in the registration of e-vehicles is a positive move. There are still issues faced by common people regarding e-vehicles. There is the issue of affordability, battery capacity and lack of charging facilities. If battery replacement policy will be rolled out then we expect a boost in e-vehicle sale.”