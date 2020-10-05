e-paper
Home / Cities / Pune district crosses 6,000 death toll mark

Pune district crosses 6,000 death toll mark

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE On Monday, Pune district crossed the 6,000 mark for deaths reported due to Covid-19.

The district, as per the state health department, reported 1,215 fresh cases in 24 hours, which takes the final Covid-19 case count to 3.04 lakh cases. Of these, 2.39 lakh have recovered and the death toll stands at 6,003. The number of active cases stands at 59,000.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 399 new cases taking its final count to 65,753. Six deaths reported on Monday in Pune rural put the death toll at 1,288.

Pune city reported 395 fresh cases taking its total count to 1,60,456 as of Monday. Twenty-one Covid-related deaths puts the death toll at 3,632.

Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) reported 421 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking its final count to 78,144. Three Covid-related deaths on Monday put the death toll at 1,082.

The state health department reported that 12,982 patients were discharged taking the final count to 11,62,585. The recovery rate in the state is 80%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.64%. Currently, across the state, 22,00,160 people are under home quarantine, with 26,749 in institutional quarantines.

