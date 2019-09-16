Pune doc dies in e-way accident: Medical fraternity devastated over ‘kind’ doctor’s sudden demise

pune

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:16 IST

The medical fraternity in Pune and Mumbai expressed shock over the sudden demise of 45-year-old spine surgeon, Dr Ketan Khurjekar, in a road accident on Sunday night.

Dr KH Sancheti, founder, Sancheti Hospital, rehabilitation and orthopaedic centre, said that Dr Khurjekar was known for treating his patients with a lot of kindness.

“Ketan started his career with us. He was like a son to me and was very humble and down to earth,” added Dr Sancheti.

The young doctor’s body will be brought to the hospital on Tuesday for a tribute from the staff, he said.

Dr Sameer Dalvie, spine surgeon with Hinduja Hospital’s (Mumbai), said that Dr Khurjekar was invited as a senior faculty for a two-day conference of Association of Spine Surgeons. His lectures were well attended and for his return to Pune, he had hired a taxi from a cab aggregator. Dr Dalvie saw him off as he boarded the cab. “He was a great human being and a thorough professional. It is a great loss to the society,” he said.

Dr Neeraj Adkar, a senior orthopaedic surgeon and chief of Saishree Hospital, was devastated with the news of the young surgeon’s death. “It was his birthday today (Monday). I am shocked and speechless. He did not deserve this,” he said.

Dr Nitin Bhagli, past president of Pune Orthopaedic Society, described Dr Khurjekar as “a shining spine surgeon” who was highly skilled and ethical in his conduct.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 19:16 IST