Pune flash floods aftermath: Bad roads risk lives of 4,000 schoolchildren in Mohammadwadi

pune

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:10 IST

Lives of thousands of residents and at least 4,000 schoolchildren is at risk in Mohammadwadi and Undri, who commute on the 200metre stretch of road near Vibgyor school. Similarly, hundreds of buses and two-wheeler riders carry school students to Bishop’s Undri, DPS, Mohammadwadi and Sanskriti schools via this road.

Heavy rain on Wednesday night caused the many small canals in the area to overflow, inundating housing societies, roads and slums with water and claiming lives and mass destruction of property.

As water has accumulated on the road leading to Vibgyor school in Mohammadwadi, students and parents are finding it difficult to commute to school. The parents are demanding urgent repair of the road by the civic body.

According to the area residents, rainwater measuring up to five feet was accumulated at the 200-metre spot which posed a threat to the lives of the commuters.

Asrar Shaikh, a resident of Gemini Housing Society, said, “The lives of thousands of school students is at stake as the condition of the road has worsened after the flash floods in the city on Wednesday. The Pune Municipal corporation (PMC) has to take action on a priority basis.”

Daljeet Goraya, secretary, Ganga Kingston society, said, “We want a complete overhaul of this road which has become a death trap. Every time it rains water gets accumulated on the road and causes inconvenience to residents and especially students who commute on this road daily.”

“The lives of residents have been endangered because of this road. We demand immediate action from the civic body,” said Goraya.

While the officials of the PMC road department refused to comment on the issue, PMC mayor Mukta Tilak said that necessary directions would be issued to the road department to take strict action in the case and make the road safe for commuters.

Affected societies and establishments

Raheja Vista (all phases)

Ganga Kingston

Imperial Housing Society

Elana Society

Cloud Nine

Dorabjee Mall

Dorabjee

Urban Space

Dorabjee Paradise

Ganga Florentina

20,000 families affected

4,000 students at risk

