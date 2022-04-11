1 dead, 25 injured in accident on Pune-Ahmednagar highway

PUNE One person was killed and 25 others were injured after a car hit a luxury bus on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway on Sunday night, police said.

The incident took place at Bajrangwadi in Shirur at around 11.30 pm when a car moving in the direction of Pune rammed with the bus due to which the bus driver lost control leading to the accident. Following the incident, the bus driver lost control over the wheels and overturned slid into an open space of a restaurant and rammed onto a stationary car along the highway.

Eyewitnesses said that the bus skid at least three hundred metres away from the road into a private parking lot of a hotel.

The police have identified the deceased as Vishal Baban Saswade (34), who was driving the car while out of the 25 wounded were passengers on the bus, three of them have sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to a Shikrapur-based private hospital.

Some of the passengers have been identified as Deepak Narendra Agarwal (28), Manikchand Chimanlal Jain (67), Harishkumar Viyananad Dube (33), Sharayau Manish Jakhte (22), Prakash Appasaheb Turatmak (64), Puja Kisan Khairnar (29), Mukesh Vedprakash Suravase (29), Sheetal Deepal Choughule (33), Kushagra Deepak Chougule (8) and Nagesh Haribhau Shingade (48).

The bus was going to Ahmednagar at the time of the incident.

Shikrapur police inspector Hemant Shedge, said, “The car was going towards Pune and the driver lost control due to high speed, jumped the divider and hit the luxury bus which was moving towards Ahmednagar. The bus driver lost control and the bus turned overboard and hit at least three vehicles, mostly cars. Since the bus was speeding, it skidded further onto the open space and rammed into other vehicles,” he said.

A FIR has been registered against car driver under sections 279, 304 (A), 337, 338, 427 and MVA Act 184.

Traffic came to standstill for three hours after the accident.