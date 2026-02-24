PUNE: A truck driver was killed and at least six passengers were injured in a major road accident early Tuesday near the Katraj ghat stretch on the Pune–Bengaluru highway. 1 dead, 6 injured in truck-bus collision on Pune-Bengaluru highway

The accident occurred around 4:30am at the stretch ahead of the new tunnel towards Mumbai near Dari Pool, on a downhill slope between Katraj tunnel and Navale Bridge.

According to police, a luxury bus traveling from Kolhapur to Mumbai was rammed from behind by a truck loaded with iron rods and pipes.

The collision’s impact was so severe that the truck’s front cabin was completely smashed. The truck driver, identified as Hussain Abbas Sayyed, 55, a resident of Tumakuru in Karnataka, sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to Silver Birch Diagnostic Centre in Narhe, where doctors declared him dead.

Six passengers travelling in the private bus sustained minor injuries. They received medical attention and their condition is reported to be stable.

Sharad Zine, senior police inspector at Ambegaon police station, said, “The truck was heading towards Mumbai from Karnataka when it rammed into the bus from behind. The driver died and the passengers sustained minor injuries. It is suspected that the truck driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle.”

Zine added that experts from the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Pune have been tasked with gathering detailed information about the incident.

Following the accident, a crane moved the damaged bus aside, and traffic returned to normal after initial congestion.

A case has been registered at the Ambegaon police station and further investigation is underway.