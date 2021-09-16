1 dead, another injured in fire at Pune cracker factory

One person died in a fire inside a cracker manufacturing unit located in Bhau Industrial Estate in Nanded Phata on Thursday morning, an official from Pune Municipal Corporation’s fire brigade department said.

The industrial unit was completely gutted in the fire following a loud explosion at around 11 am, after which a series of explosions were heard in the area. A large crowd gathered around the unit. Fire department said it rushed eight fire tenders to the spot to douse the flames.

“It is an industrial unit with ground plus one structure, producing crackers used in small functions like Birthdays. There was dense smoke spread out across the factory area. We have pulled out a body of a woman and one person has sustained injuries. He has been taken to a hospital and his health is being monitored closely,” PMC fire chief Prashant Ranpise said. It was not known immediately if the women died due to burn-injuries or smoke-induced asphyxia.

Ranpise said that the fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.

The incident reminded of the horrors of a major fire incident killing eighteen people at a company in Pirangur MIDC area of Pune.