Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 1 dead, another injured in fire at Pune cracker factory
pune news

1 dead, another injured in fire at Pune cracker factory

The cracker making industrial unit in Pune was completely gutted in the fire following a loud explosion at around 11 am, after which a series of explosions were heard in the area
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Fire brigade chief said fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. (HT photo)

One person died in a fire inside a cracker manufacturing unit located in Bhau Industrial Estate in Nanded Phata on Thursday morning, an official from Pune Municipal Corporation’s fire brigade department said.

The industrial unit was completely gutted in the fire following a loud explosion at around 11 am, after which a series of explosions were heard in the area. A large crowd gathered around the unit. Fire department said it rushed eight fire tenders to the spot to douse the flames.

“It is an industrial unit with ground plus one structure, producing crackers used in small functions like Birthdays. There was dense smoke spread out across the factory area. We have pulled out a body of a woman and one person has sustained injuries. He has been taken to a hospital and his health is being monitored closely,” PMC fire chief Prashant Ranpise said. It was not known immediately if the women died due to burn-injuries or smoke-induced asphyxia.

RELATED STORIES

Ranpise said that the fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.

The incident reminded of the horrors of a major fire incident killing eighteen people at a company in Pirangur MIDC area of Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP stages agitations over losing OBC quota for ZP, panchayat polls

Collector orders probe into 200 crore forest land scam in Hadapsar

Relocated auto stand at Pune airport has flyers peeved

Ajit Pawar promises to implement 7th pay commission for 17,000 PMC employees
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP