1 killed, 3 injured in clash between two groups in Saswad; 13 arrested

The rural police on Saturday arrested 13 people including four women in connection with the brutal attack and murder of a 32-year-old man, said police. The accused have confessed to their involvement in the crime due to political rivalry. We have arrested 13 people, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred on Friday at around 7pm when a group of people were attacked by another group over village politics.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin Dilip Ravade, a resident of Garade. While the injured have been identified as Tanaji Nivrutii Ravade, Yash Rajendra Ravade and Omkar Ravade.

The accused have been identified as Sagar Bhanudas Ravade, Shashikant Bhanudas Ravade, Dattatryaya Vaman Ravade, Sundarabai Sakharam Ravade, Sarika Shrirang Ravade, Baby Hanumant Ravade, Parubai Bhanudas Ravade, Dipak Sadashiv Ravade, Balaso Sadashiv Ravade, Amar Sakharam Ravade, Umesh Dynoba Ravade, Dyneshwar Vaman Ravade, and Somnath alis Babu Hanumant Ravade all are from Ravadewadi in Purandar tehsil of the Pune district.

Police said,on Friday, the complainant Vishal Gokul Ravade and others were waiting for the body of one of the relatives for the last rites at Ravadewadi Chowk in the village. At that time, the accused Sagar Ravde and others approached them carrying swords, koytas, iron rods, and wooden sticks and women were carrying chilli powder.

They threw chilli powder in the eyes of the complainant Vishal and tried to attack him. According to police, deceased Sachin tried to save Vishal, when accused Shashikant Ravade attacked Sachin with a sword.

They also attacked others with iron rods, knives, wooden sticks, in which many were injured.

In his complaint, Vishal Ravade alleged that the accused created terror in the locality by vandalising the four-wheelers of Navnath Ravade.

The police rushed to the spot and the injured were shifted to the Saswad Government Hospital where Sachin was declared dead on arrival.

Tanaji Barade, deputy superintendent of police (DySP) of Saswad division of Pune rural police, said, “The attack and murder are the outcome of village political rivalry between two political groups.’’

According to Barade, complainant Vishal’s wife Supriya Ravade was working as a Ravadewadi Gram Panchayat member for the last 2.5 years.

The deceased Sachin Ravade and the complainant Vishal Ravade were involved in various social work at the village level.

As the accused were not happy over their work, they threatened Vishal and Sachin several times in the past.

Santosh Jadhav, senior police inspector at Saswad police station, said, “The accused have confessed to their involvement in the crime due to political rivalry. We have arrested 13 people.”

