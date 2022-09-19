1 killed, 4 injured as container truck collides with Shivshahi bus in Pune

One person was killed and four others injured after a container truck collided with a bus in Pune on Monday, police said.

The accident took place around 12.30 am near Uruli Devachi village on Pune-Saswad road. The bus was headed towards Pune from Pandharpur, said police.

An official from Loni Kalbhor police station said that the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“A container heading towards Saswad collided with the bus near Uruli Devachi. A passenger sitting behind the bus driver’s cabin died,” the official said.