PUNE: Hundred meritorious students selected from ashram schools across Maharashtra on Monday embarked on a six-day science tour of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and other institutions, organised under the state government’s ‘Vigyan Prerna Abhiyan’ by the department of other backward bahujan welfare. The students departed from Pune airport on Feb 16, marking the first time many of them have travelled by airplane. 100 Ashram School students embark on educational tour

Addressing the students before their departure, minister for other backward bahujan welfare Atul Save said that the visit would not only enhance the students’ understanding of Space science but also help instil in them a scientific temper. “Through this ISRO visit, students will gain first-hand knowledge about satellite development, launch technology and Space research projects. They will also have the opportunity to observe rocket launch systems and interact with scientists and experts. Such exposure-based learning will broaden their horizons and strengthen their confidence,” Save said. He also announced that next year, more than 100 students from ashram schools would be given a similar opportunity.

The six-day tour covers Pune, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari. In Pune, the students visited the Pimpri-Chinchwad Science Park and National War Memorial. On February 16, they attended an experimental science workshop and interacted with scientists at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune (IISER). In Bengaluru, they will visit the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, HAL Heritage Centre and Aerospace Museum, and Lalbagh Botanical Garden. On February 18, the students will visit ISRO’s centre at Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram including the satellite exhibition division and launch technology gallery and observe rocket launch systems. They will also visit the Napier Museum and Kovalam Beach. The tour will conclude in Kanyakumari with visits to the Padmanabhapuram Palace, Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Thiruvalluvar Statue and Gandhi Memorial Mandapam, along with a viewing of the sunset.

For many students, this journey is not just an academic visit but the fulfilment of a dream. Four students from an ashram school in Gondavale, Satara, come from extremely underprivileged families. Their parents work as sugarcane cutters, while the remaining students’ parents earn a livelihood through domestic work. For generations, these families have had little access to formal education. Yet, these students say that they are determined to overcome that hurdle and build a brighter future through education.

Manisha Gorad from Gadge Maharaj ashram school, Gondavale, said, “Since childhood, we have watched airplanes flying across the sky. At night, the blinking lights of the aircraft fascinated us. We never imagined we would one day sit inside an airplane. Now that this dream is coming true, we feel immense joy.”

Ashwini Kalekar, a class 11 student from Nanded Vidyaniket school, Kamalewadi, said, “I am very happy that we are going to see ISRO in real life. No one in my family has ever travelled by airplane before, so I am especially excited about that. I study in class 11, and my father is a farmer. Both my parents work hard in the fields for our education. This is a great opportunity for me and in future, I would like to pursue my education in astronomy.”

Yuvraj Chavan, a class 9 student from Beed Madhyamik ashram school, said, “I had seen pictures of Space equipment only in textbooks. I am very interested in Space technology and studied hard for the entrance test. I still cannot believe that I am actually going to see in real life what I have read about in books. I am feeling very happy.”

‘Vigyan Prerna Abhiyan’ aims to cultivate curiosity, an aptitude for research, and scientific thinking among students, particularly those from rural areas, tribal hamlets, and nomadic and de-notified communities. The key objective is to connect them with national-level scientific institutions and create awareness about higher education and research careers. This is the first time that the department of other backward bahujan welfare has organised such a large-scale visit for ashram school students.

Out of 980 ashram schools in the state, students from classes 9 and 11 appeared for a merit-based examination. Fifty boys and fifty girls (total 100) from among these students were selected for the educational tour.

Expressing confidence in these students, Save said that he believes they will grow into responsible and accomplished citizens who will contribute meaningfully to the nation. The department has also encouraged students to write essays based on their experiences during the visit. Outstanding essays will be awarded prizes, further motivating them to reflect on and learn from the exposure.