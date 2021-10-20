100% beneficiaries in 18-45 age group vaxed with first Covid dose in Pune

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been able to vaccinate what it claims is close to 100% of the eligible population aged between 18 and 45 years in the city with at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, officials said on Wednesday.

However, civic officials observed that a significant population is hesitant to take the second dose and are not fully vaccinated even if they qualify after gap of 84 days for Covishield, and 28 days for Covaxin.

The age group above 45 years is the most hesitant to take the second shot, possibly due to side effects after the first dose and the ebbing of the second Covid wave.

Although more commercial activities are opening up, a higher percentage of vaccination has helped bring down the number of new infections and also the severity of the infection even if a vaccinated person gets Covid-19.

According to Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC’s immunisation officer, “The PMC has been able to vaccinate even more than the estimated population in the 18 to 45-year category, considering the city also has a floating population coming in from Pimpri-Chinchwad and the rural parts of the district.”

“We request citizens to get completely vaccinated with both doses. Even if there are side effects post first dose, they are bound to be very negligible post second dose. However, without both doses there is no immunity. We have allowed mobile vaccination in societies as well. Just file an application and the civic body will arrange for the drive to be conducted on the society premises,” said Deokar.

The Pune civic body has been able to administer more 4.94 million vaccines, of which 3,153,205 are first doses and 1,788,745 are second doses.

The central government has estimated that Pune city’s population is 4,210,592. As per this estimation, more than the estimated eligible beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group have been vaccinated with the first dose.