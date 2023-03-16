1,000 households hit as Pune Metro work damages gas pipeline

The construction work of Shivaji Nagar - Hinjewadi Metro line near SKP Campus education institution in Baner damaged the underground pipeline of Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) disrupting supply to around 1,000 connections on Wednesday.

Metro construction work underway in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“As soon as fire was reported at 4.38 pm on Wednesday, the MNGL team reached the spot within 15 minutes and isolated the pipeline. Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Traffic Police, along with the MNGL team, brought the fire under control in 17 minutes,” said a MNGL spokesperson, adding that a third party contractor of Pune Metro started the excavation without informing MNGL.

The gas distribution company restored supply to affected areas within three hours. No injuries or casualties were reported.

Amol Balwadkar, former corporator, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said, “We had already taken steps to avoid any mishap.”

Nikhil Shah, a resident of Baner, said, “It is fortunate that no major incident took place. Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) should carry out excavation carefully.”

“Our workers are on alert while carrying out digging work,” said a Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) spokesperson.

Jemil Shah from Baner said, “The fire was not intense and Pashan fire station staff took immediate steps to control it.”