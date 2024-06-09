101.7mm rain causes waterlogging, uproots trees, power cuts, traffic snarls

With marginal advancement, the Southwest Monsoon reached the doorstep of the Pune district on Saturday amid the city witnessing intense rainfall of 101.7 mm in 4.5 hours, which caused waterlogging, tree falls, power cuts and traffic jams. The monsoon, approaching from the Southwest side, reached a few parts of the district including Baramati, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced. The climatic changes resulted in the formation of strong clouds, leading to heavy rains and thunder activity. Within a short span of two hours, Shivajinagar received 67.4 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm followed by 56.8 mm rainfall at Pashan and 18.9 mm rainfall at Lohegaon. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

Within a short span of two hours, Shivajinagar received 67.4 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm followed by 56.8 mm rainfall at Pashan and 18.9 mm rainfall at Lohegaon. By 8:30pm, the rainfall recorded at Shivajinagar, was 101.7 mm.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

This heavy rainfall had a serious impact on several areas as many locations on Sinhgad Road, Pune University Road, Baner, Karve Road, Lohegaon, and timber market area experienced heavy waterlogging.

In some areas, water entered houses and ground-level areas of housing societies. At the same time, the Fire Department received at least 15 calls of tree-falling incidents across the city.

Nilesh Mahajan, Public Relations Officer, Fire Brigade said, “Till 6 pm we had received at least 15 calls for tree felling from across the city. In Pashan, up to 4 feet of water logging was reported on the ground floor of a car showroom. A similar incident was reported on the ground floor of a residential building at Sinhgad Road.”

Pune’s newly elected Member of Parliament Murlidhar Mohol said, “Due to heavy rains, there have been incidents of water filling in the parking lot of societies in various parts of the city and Pune fire brigade personnel have reached such places with sophisticated systems. As the speed of rain has slowed down, the rescue work (SIC) is gaining speed now.”

Many areas witnessed heavy traffic in the evening with long queues of vehicles seen moving slowly in Shivajinagar, Peth areas, and Sinhgad Road. At the same time, some areas like Katraj, Bibwewadi, Pashan, and Sus witnessed intermittent power cuts.

Southwest monsoon progress

After its early onset in Kerala on May 31, the advancement of the monsoon cloud has become a point of curiosity for all the citizens as Pune is currently experiencing hot and humid weather during morning hours and moderate to heavy category rains during afternoon or evening hours. As per anticipation, the monsoon during the past 24 hours made some progress and has advanced in some more parts of Maharashtra.

SD Sanap, head of the Weather and Forecasting division, IMD, Pune said, “Monsoon has advanced in some more parts of Maharashtra, including parts of Pune district. However, it has not yet covered the entire city, prompting us not to call monsoon onset over the city. We are observing the monsoon progress constantly and the conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon in Maharashtra as well as in Pune in upcoming days.”

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the Weather and Forecasting division, IMD, Pune said, “Currently, the Arabian branch of monsoon is getting stronger and helping the advancement of monsoon in Maharashtra. Today although the advancement was marginal, it has still made some progress in the Pune district. Models indicated that in upcoming days the Arabian Sea branch of Monsoon is getting stronger, resulting in more vigorous rainfall in various areas of the state, particularly in the Konkan and Central Maharashtra region.’’

Ajit Pawar instructs administration

Taking cognizance of the situation, deputy chief minister and district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said, “I have taken information about this over the phone with the Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune District Collector. Due to heavy rainfall in a short period, water has accumulated in some places, it has affected the life of the people. However, on behalf of the administration, instructions have been given to the concerned to take urgent measures and help the citizens stuck in the rain.”