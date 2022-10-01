1,029 patients test positive for swine flu in PMC

With at least 1,029 swine flu patients reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, private doctors report that hospitalisation of comorbid patients continues in the city. This year city limits reported 45 deaths due to swine flu. Doctors emphasised that yearly flu vaccine shots should be continued for comorbid patients for swine flu as well.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief with the PMC, said that till September 27, the health department had screened 10,544 patients for swine flu and tested 5,589 patients.

“At least 5,589 patients had also sent their swab sample for testing and 1,029 patients were found positive so far. Out of these 924 patients were discharged post-recovery. Around 45 patients have succumbed to the swine flu infection,” said Dr Wavare.

Dr Prachee Sathe, director intensive care unit at Ruby Hall Clinic, said that vaccine shots for comorbid patients are recommended.

“We had six patients over the last one month. Many young patients have also come to us for treatment. We recommend that flu shots should be taken by comorbid patients to ensure that they are safe,” said Dr Sathe.

Dr Meenakshi Deshpande, a city-based gynaecologist, said that pregnant women should take flu shots to avoid swine flu infections.

“As pregnant women have low immunity, we recommend women to take flu shots every year to remain on the safer side,” said Dr Deshpande.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer, said that so far PMC had administered 1,654 flu shots to patients.

“Out of 3500 doses, we have administered 1,654 doses and 1,846 doses are remaining,” said Dr Deokar.

