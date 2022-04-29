Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
107 more CCTV cameras to be installed at Pune railway station

We have cracked several cases with the help of CCTV cameras till now, and adding more cameras will help to improve vigilance and crime detection, says official
At least 61 cameras are already in use at the station premises. (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 11:21 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

To secure and cover maximum area in and outside the Pune railway station, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will add 107 CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras at the Pune railway station. At least 61 cameras are already in use at the station premises.

“Currently, there are 61 CCTV cameras installed at Pune railway station premises, on platforms, foot overbridges (FOBs) and outside circulating area. Still, we need more cameras to cover a maximum number of spots. So we have given a proposal to install 107 more CCTV cameras,” said, Uday Singh Pawar, Pune divisional security commissioner, RPF.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 200 train operations were carried out from the Pune railway station with more than two lakh passengers travelling daily. The number of train operations reduced due to the pandemic. Currently, around 150 train operations are carried out, with a footfall of over one lakh passengers.

“There are various spots, especially outside the main building, at the circulating area, end of the platforms and near the parking area where there is a need of CCTV cameras. During the night, there is a dark area and miscreant people roam around these areas, if the cameras are installed then we can keep a close watch on their movement,” said BS Raghuvanshi, RPF senior police inspector at Pune railway station.

“We have cracked several cases with the help of CCTV cameras till now, and adding more cameras will help to improve our vigilance and crime detection,” he added.

