 107 trucks of debris removed from Mula-Mutha riverbed
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi
107 trucks of debris removed from Mula-Mutha riverbed

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 31, 2024 07:50 AM IST

The civic body claimed that it issued notices to the citizens responsible for dumping the debris in the riverbed

On the second day of the anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) removed 107 trucks of debris from the Mula-Mutha river mainly Shivan. The civic body claimed that it issued notices to the citizens responsible for dumping the debris in the riverbed.

Even as municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosle instructed the administration to provide the names of the citizens responsible for debris dumping, the administration was unable to give the said names to the media till late evening Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
Head of the PMC anti-encroachment department, Madhav Jagtap, said, “The PMC continued the drive on the second day and removed 107 trucks of debris from the blue line of the river. The municipal corporation even issued notices to citizens responsible for dumping the debris.”

Even as municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosle instructed the administration to provide the names of the citizens responsible for debris dumping, the administration was unable to give the said names to the media till late evening Tuesday. Still, the civic body claimed that it had issued notices to those responsible for the act. Sources from the administration confirmed that a list of 40 names had been prepared and that the PMC would release the list after cross verification.

