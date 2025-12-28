10-day deadline for schools to complete geo-tagging

The school education department has issued a strict 10-day deadline till January 4 to 3,798 schools across Maharashtra to complete geo-tagging of their premises, warning of action in case of further delay. Geo-tagging of school infrastructure, which includes mapping the physical location of school buildings along with photographic documentation of facilities, has been made mandatory by the state government. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The directive was issued by Sachindra Pratap Singh, education commissioner, on December 26.

Geo-tagging of school infrastructure, which includes mapping the physical location of school buildings along with photographic documentation of facilities, has been made mandatory by the state government. The process is being carried out through the ‘Mahaschool GIS Mobile Application’ developed by the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre. Despite instructions being issued as early as April this year, thousands of schools have yet to complete the procedure.

According to officials, geo-tagging has been completed for 1,04,367 schools across the state. However, 3,798 schools are still pending, prompting the education department to take a stricter stance.

“All primary, secondary, and higher secondary education officers, along with divisional and block-level officials, are to ensure completion of the process within the next 10 days,” said Singh.

According to official data, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has the highest number of schools yet to complete geo-tagging, with 477 schools pending. This is followed by Mumbai Suburban with 437 schools, Nagpur with 403, Yavatmal with 326, Kolhapur with 202, and Nashik with 178 schools yet to complete the process. In the Pune district, 90 schools are still pending.

The education commissioner has made it clear that no further extensions will be granted and that strict action will be taken against schools failing to complete the process within the stipulated time.