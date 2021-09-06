10-day police custody for 8 arrested for raping minor girl in Pune

PUNE: A local court in Pune remanded eight men to 10 days of police custody after they were arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl after kidnapping her from the Pune railway station.

The arrested were identified as Mashak Abdulmajid Kanyal (27), Akbar Amar Shaikh (32), Rafik Murtaja Shaikh (32), Azaruddin Islamuddin Ansari (27), Prashan Samuel Gaikwad (32), Rajkumar Ramangina PRasad (29), Noib Naim Khan (24) and Asif Feroz Pathan (36), all residents of Pune. The police are on a lookout for five others in the case.

The teenager had come to Pune railway station on the night of August 31 to meet a friend who was arriving at the station, according to the girl.

“When her friend could not come, she was looking for an autorickshaw when one auto driver approached her and offered to take her back home. However, he took the autorickshaw to a different direction and picked one of his friends enroute and both assaulted her at a secluded spot. Later, they threatened to hurt her parents if she raised an alarm and kept on passing her to different locations. Her parents had registered a missing person complaint and a case of kidnapping was registered based on it on September 1,” read a statement issued by the Pune police.

While two of the eight arrested are workers at the railway station, five of them are autorickshaw drivers, according to Namrata Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5 of Pune police. One other person is an air conditioning repairman.

“Whether they are contract workers or railway employees deployed for cleaning work is yet to be found out,” said Dipak Lagad, senior inspector of Wanowrie police station.

The complaint was lodged by the girl’s father while she is undergoing tests at Sassoon General Hospital. Once of the places where the girl was taken was allegedly a railway office.

A case was registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376(d)(a), 377 (unnatural sex), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4(2), 5(g), 6, 8, and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act at Wanowrie police station.