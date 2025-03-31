Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

10-year-old boy feted for completing Ironkids event

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Mar 31, 2025 07:12 AM IST

Viaan Kashikar, 10, from Pune, is India's first child to complete the Ironkids Busselton Triathlon in Australia, earning recognition from the India Book of Records.

The India Book of Records feted Viaan Kashikar, a 10-year-old boy from Pune, for becoming the first Indian to complete the Ironkids Busselton Triathlon in Western Australia. He was felicitated on Saturday in a program held in New Delhi.  

A resident of Karvenagar, Viaan studies at Millennium National School in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
A resident of Karvenagar, Viaan studies at Millennium National School in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

The Ironkids Busselton competition was held on December 1, 2024, in Busselton, Western Australia. The triathlon included a 100-metre ocean swim, a 2-kilometre cycling leg, and a 1-kilometre run — a challenging combination that Viaan tackled with determination and confidence.   

A resident of Karvenagar, Viaan studies at Millennium National School in Pune. His father, Kunal Kashikar, is an accomplished Ironman athlete, having completed multiple Half Ironman events, marathons, and ultra-cycling challenges. His mother, Meenal Kashikar, is also an accomplished athlete.  

Expressing his joy over Viaan’s achievement, his father Kunal said,” I am overwhelmed with pride and joy as my son, Viaan, has made history by becoming the first child from Maharashtra and India to complete the IronKids Busselton Triathlon in Western Australia. Watching him swim 100 metres in the ocean, cycle 2 kilometres, and run 1 kilometre with such determination and courage at just 10 years old was nothing short of inspiring. Seeing his name etched in the India Book of Records fills my heart with immense gratitude and pride.” 

News / Cities / Pune / 10-year-old boy feted for completing Ironkids event
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On