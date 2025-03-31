10-year-old boy feted for completing Ironkids event

The India Book of Records feted Viaan Kashikar, a 10-year-old boy from Pune, for becoming the first Indian to complete the Ironkids Busselton Triathlon in Western Australia. He was felicitated on Saturday in a program held in New Delhi. A resident of Karvenagar, Viaan studies at Millennium National School in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

The Ironkids Busselton competition was held on December 1, 2024, in Busselton, Western Australia. The triathlon included a 100-metre ocean swim, a 2-kilometre cycling leg, and a 1-kilometre run — a challenging combination that Viaan tackled with determination and confidence.

A resident of Karvenagar, Viaan studies at Millennium National School in Pune. His father, Kunal Kashikar, is an accomplished Ironman athlete, having completed multiple Half Ironman events, marathons, and ultra-cycling challenges. His mother, Meenal Kashikar, is also an accomplished athlete.

Expressing his joy over Viaan’s achievement, his father Kunal said,” I am overwhelmed with pride and joy as my son, Viaan, has made history by becoming the first child from Maharashtra and India to complete the IronKids Busselton Triathlon in Western Australia. Watching him swim 100 metres in the ocean, cycle 2 kilometres, and run 1 kilometre with such determination and courage at just 10 years old was nothing short of inspiring. Seeing his name etched in the India Book of Records fills my heart with immense gratitude and pride.”