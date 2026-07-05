11 bikers booked for attacking businessman

A 30-year-old businessman from the city has lodged a first information report (FIR) with Rajgad police, alleging that 11 unidentified motorcyclists intercepted his BMW SUV on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway on June 21, assaulted him with steel rods, and vandalised his vehicle, causing damage estimated at around ₹7 lakh. The police said the FIR was registered on July 2. According to the FIR, complainant Sohel Razzaq Mulani said the incident occurred at around 7.15 am near the new tunnel at Shindewadi village. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the FIR, complainant Sohel Razzaq Mulani said the incident occurred at around 7.15 am near the new tunnel at Shindewadi village. Mulani was travelling in his BMW SUV when a group of riders on sports motorcycles allegedly blocked his vehicle.

The complainant alleged that the bikers accused him of colliding with one of their motorcycles before several of them attacked him with steel rods. He claimed the assailants severely assaulted him, smashed both side mirrors of his SUV, extensively damaged the vehicle, and snatched his mobile phone during the attack.

Mulani estimated the loss to his luxury vehicle at approximately ₹7 lakh.

Santosh Jadhav, police inspector at Rajgad police station, said, “Based on the complaint filed by the victim, we have booked riders under charges of rioting and causing hurt, and further investigation is ongoing.”