11 live cartridges found in Warje-Malwadi

Eleven live cartridges, three choppers, three gupti (knife), and other weapons like three muthi (sword) and iron fighters were found in a nullah near Popularnagar in Warje–Malwadi on Monday.

The police officials said that a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conservancy worker found the live cartridges and weapons in a bag.

“The PMC cleaning staff found the weapons in a bag in the nullah. It looks like self-loading rifle (SLR) and pistol cartridges but it is yet to be confirmed,” said inspector (crime) Datta Bagwe of Warje police.

The complaint has been filed by Sharad Kamalakar Patole (42), PMC garbage department staffer.

As per the complaint, the complainant along with six other cleaning staff were deployed near the Pune-Bengaluru national highway at Warje-Malwadi on Monday morning. At around 7 am, while cleaning the area, the complainant found the bag and alerted the police.

A case has been registered at Warje-Malwadi police station against unknown person under Sections 3, 4 (25) of the Indian Arms Act. Police sub-inspector Niri Sawant is investigating the case.