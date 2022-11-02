Home / Cities / Pune News / 11 live cartridges found in Warje-Malwadi

11 live cartridges found in Warje-Malwadi

pune news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:45 AM IST

Eleven live cartridges, three choppers, three gupti (knife), and other weapons like three muthi (sword) and iron fighters were found in a nullah near Popularnagar in Warje–Malwadi on Monday

The police officials said that a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conservancy worker found the live cartridges and weapons in a bag. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

“The PMC cleaning staff found the weapons in a bag in the nullah. It looks like self-loading rifle (SLR) and pistol cartridges but it is yet to be confirmed,” said inspector (crime) Datta Bagwe of Warje police.

The complaint has been filed by Sharad Kamalakar Patole (42), PMC garbage department staffer.

As per the complaint, the complainant along with six other cleaning staff were deployed near the Pune-Bengaluru national highway at Warje-Malwadi on Monday morning. At around 7 am, while cleaning the area, the complainant found the bag and alerted the police.

A case has been registered at Warje-Malwadi police station against unknown person under Sections 3, 4 (25) of the Indian Arms Act. Police sub-inspector Niri Sawant is investigating the case.

Wednesday, November 02, 2022
