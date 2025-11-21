Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
11 students from civic, ZP schools to represent India at Robotex International 2025

ByKimaya Boralkar
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 07:06 am IST

Eleven Pune students will represent India at Robotex International 2025 in Estonia, showcasing the strength of local government schools' STEM programs.

Pune: Eleven students from Pune’s zilla parishad (ZP) and civic schools have been selected to represent India at the world’s largest robotics and technology festival Robotex International 2025 to be held in Tallinn, Estonia on December 5–6.

The students were selected during the Robotex India National Championship 2025 held at MIT ADT University in Pune on September 20-21.

Pune ZP students have earned the international representation at Robotex for the fourth consecutive year.

The selected participants include Uday Gawai (ZP PS Hinjewadi); Swara Bathewara (ZP PS Hinjewadi); Arohi R Ujgare (ZP PS Lonikand); Sourabh S Padadune (ZP PS Lonikand); Devesh N Kadam, Sakshi J Sonar, Shahid M. I. Khan and Aarti Chavan (BT Shahani NHHS, Bhavani Peth); Sharanama Hosakrub (RB Pathare School, Kharadi); Anushka Waghmare (Dr. C. S. Poonawalla EMHS and Rudra Garase (Gurunanak School).

The selection of students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds highlights the growing strength of the educational ecosystem within Pune’s government schools.

Pune ZP’s consistent efforts in deploying digital classrooms, future-ready skill programmes, and structured mentorship initiatives have helped create a strong STEM foundation for rural students.

Gajanan Patil, CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad, said, “The accomplishment of our students underscores the remarkable potential inherent within every rural child.”

“These students exemplify that brilliance transcends geography,” said Payal Rajpal, director, Robotex India.

