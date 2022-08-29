11 wards in Pune register double-digit dengue cases

Out of 16 wards, 11 wards in Pune have reported double-digit dengue cases taking the total cases to 254 so far this year. Officials reported that no death has been recorded yet in the city due to dengue.

As per data furnished by the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), maximum cases of dengue are reported from Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Ahmednagar Road- Wadgaonsheri and Aundh-Baner wards.

However, in August alone, 49 cases were reported in the city limits. Maximum cases were reported from Kothurd ward which has reported 15 cases of dengue. While July has reported maximum cases of dengue this year with 62 patients testing positive for the disease.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief at the health department of the PMC, said that spraying and fogging is continued at places where patients have tested positive.

“Residents are instructed to not let mosquitoes breed in and around their surroundings. Stagnant water under flower pots is one such common place where mosquitoes often breed in the rainy season,” said Dr Wavare.

In August, Wanowrie-Ramtekdi and Dhole Patil wards have reported zero cases of dengue.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of health department at PMC, said that fogging and spraying continued in the city. “We issued over 1,705 notices to societies and commercial complexes where mosquito breeding grounds were found and also collected fines of over ₹1,20,800,” said Dr Bharti.