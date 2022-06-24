Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
11.60 lakh students register for state CET

Courses like bachelor of planning, master of hotel management and master of architecture received poor response
A total of 1,160,504 students have applied for various professional courses for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) after the registration window closed on June 22. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

Pune: A total of 1,160,504 students have applied for various professional courses for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) after the registration window closed on June 22. The highest registration was seen for engineering courses under Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry, Maths (PCM) group with 689,496 applications, followed by management courses (MBA and MMS) with 160,781.

Courses like bachelor of planning, master of hotel management and master of architecture received poor response.

As per the information given by the state CET cell, 98,623 students registered for three-year LLB course, bachelor of planning course (54), masters in hotel management and catering technology (HMCT) 130 students and masters in architecture (1,053).

“We will declare detailed schedule of entrance examinations soon,” said Ravindra Jagtap, chairman, Maharashtra state CET cell.

