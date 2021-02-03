Home / Cities / Pune News / 11-year old falls to death in water tank, society officials booked
11-year old falls to death in water tank, society officials booked

An official of a residential society in Kondhwa was booked by Pune police on Monday after a 11-year-old boy fell to his death in an open water storage tank on January 26.

The child was identified as Pruthviraj alias Tillya Ajay Salunkhe (11), a resident of Kondhwa was playing with children from Gokulnagar Swamidham building in Kondhwa on Republic Day when the incident happened.

Around 4pm, Pruthviraj slipped and fell into a water storage tank which was left with a lid. The tank was supposed to be closed and other safety measures needed to be built around it.

“We are still investigating who the responsible person is,” said police sub-inspector S Sonawane of Kondhwa police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the child’s mother Dhanashree Salunkhe (28).

A case under Section 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station.

