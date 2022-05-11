11-year-old boy found confined to house with 20 dogs; parents booked by Pune police
PUNE The parents of a 11-year-old boy have been booked for keeping their ward confined to the four walls of house with more than 20 dogs. The case was lodged on Wednesday.
The victim was freed from captivity with the help of an NGO and an FIR was lodged against his parents under the under the Juvenile Justice (Care And Protection Of Children) Act, 2000.
The district coordinator of NGO Childline alerted the police after they received an input that an 11-year-old boy had been locked with 20 dogs inside a flat in Kondhwa. The Childline official visited the house on May 5 and found that the boy was sitting at a window of the flat with dogs and foul stench came from the house.
When the NGO officials visited the house again on May 9 they found that the parents had gone out and the boy was locked inside the house with the animals.
The investigation officer said that the boy was rescued with assistance from the child welfare committee and an FIR was lodged the same day.
“The complainant (Childline official) spoke to his parents and found that he did not go to school. The complainant tried to counsel the family not to keep the boy with dogs and asked them to enrol him in school,” said a police official, who added that the boy’s mannerisms “resembled canines”.
He has been admitted to a shelter home for the children. Further probe is on, the police official said.
With agency inputs
-
