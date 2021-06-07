Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 18 killed in fire at a company in Pune’s Pirangut
pune news

18 killed in fire at a company in Pune’s Pirangut

The fire was reported at around 5 pm from the company located in the Urawade area of Pirangut.
By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 08:56 PM IST
12 killed, 5 missing in fire at a company in Pune’s Pirangut

The local fire brigade officials have recovered eighteen dead bodies in a fire accident at a company in Pirangur MIDC area of Pune on Monday evening, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire chief Devendra Potphode said.

"We have so far recovered 18 bodies. We are still searching if anyone is still inside," Potphode said.

Suhas Diwase, chief executive officer, PMRDA said the bodies are too charred to tell how many of them are men and women.

The fire was reported at around 5 pm from the company located in the Urawade area of Pirangut. It was reported to have been doused by the fire brigade by 6:43 pm. The cooling process has started and the fire brigade has started a sweep of the area to search, rescue, and recover bodies. The Pune rural police are also involved in the rescue and search operation.

A total of 8 fire tender units were rushed to the spot, 6 by the PMRDA and 2 by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Nikunj Shah, Director, SVS Aqua, where the fire broke out, said, “The firm is involved in manufacturing chemicals required for purification of water. This chemical is not inflammable and we suspect a short circuit as the cause of the incident. At this point, there are few more workers still trapped inside.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP