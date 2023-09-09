12 men rob man at gunpoint in Phursungi, probe launched

A 25-year-old man who was riding a two-wheeler was robbed by a group of 12 unidentified men at gunpoint at Canal Road in Phursungi on Thursday night, said officials. A probe has been launched and the case is taken over by the Crime Branch Unit 2. A 25-year-old man who was riding a two-wheeler was robbed by a group of 12 unidentified men at gunpoint (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police officials, the victim, Sainath Ankush Shedge (25) is an autorickshaw driver and resides in Karvenagar. The incident occurred on Thursday night when Shedge was returning to his residence from Loni Kalbhor.

A Crime Branch Unit 2 official said, “When Shedge was returning home and was at Chandan Wadi-Canal Road at 8.30 pm, he was intercepted by five-six persons who were in a car, and other six more people who came on two motorcycles. The group asked him to stop, pointed a gun to his head and demanded him to part with his belongings. They beat, abused him and robbed ₹5,000, pan card, Aadhar card and fled from the spot.”

The victim, left traumatized and helpless, immediately reported the incident to the local police authorities, who have since launched a comprehensive investigation into this audacious robbery. Police have started analysing CCTV footage in the locality to ascertain the identity of the accused.

A case has been registered at Hadapsar police station on Friday, against unknown persons under sections 395, 397, 504, 506 of the IPC and sections 3(25),37(1)(3) of the Arms Act and further investigation is underway.

