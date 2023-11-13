120 visitors welcome grassland safari within 20 days of launch

Pune: Grassland safari has received impressive footfall since its launch by the Pune Forest Division in the district on October 18.

The department has earned between ₹50,000 and ₹55,000 as over 120 visitors and 30 bookings have been recorded in the first 20 days, said Mayur Bothe, assistant conservator of forests, Pune Forest Division and project incharge of grassland safari.

The forest department charges ₹1,500 as entry fee for two-wheelers and ₹2,000 for four-wheelers.

The safari covers the area around Baramati and Indapur, home to many herbivorous and carnivorous animals, including antelope, chinkara, rabbit, wolf, jackal, and hyena, and birds.

The forest belt under the safari includes Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil and Shirsufal in Baramati tehsil.

“Though the dedicated website started to provide safari facilities has logged 120 visitors, the department is yet to prepare their details like age, time spend, experiences,” said Bothe.

Currently, people are visiting the safari in private vehicles. The department plans to start in-house travel facility depending on footfall.

“We expect more visitors during the winter as it is a good season to sight many wild animals,” said a senior forest officer.

“The safari project is a part of grassland management initiative of the forest department. It is mainly to sensitise people about the grassland ecosystem as well as generate employment opportunities for locals,” said Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune Forest division.

The department plans to start leopard safari in Junnar and wildlife safari in Baramati in future.

