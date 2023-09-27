1,249 HIV deaths reported in Pune in 6 months

In the last six months, Pune district has reported 1,249 HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) deaths since April this year. Additionally, the number of HIV infections in the district has also risen with 10,535 cases reported in the same period, official data states.

The medicines are provided free of cost but the patients need to follow a good diet and take medicines regularly to prevent catching other ailments. The mental health and economic background matters a lot for these patients, says official.

Pune district has witnessed a two-fold increase in both HIV deaths and cases.

The number of HIV deaths reported was 1,172 last year and 1,035 in 2021. Similarly, the district reported 10,535 cases since April this year. The number of HIV cases reported was 10,996 last year and 11,099 in 2021.

Sudhir Saravade, district programme manager of National AIDS Control Programme (NACP), said the reason behind more numbers is the efficient reporting. There are multiple reasons behind the deaths.

“The overall immunity of the patient, lifestyle and diet matters a lot for an HIV patient to live a long life. The medicines are provided free of cost but the patients need to follow a good diet and take medicines regularly to prevent catching other ailments. The mental health and economic background matters a lot for these patients,” he said.

Maharashtra has 74 Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centres out of which 10 centres are in the Pune district.

The HIV patients registered at the centres are provided antiretroviral drugs free of cost. The screening and treatment facilities for HIV patients are provided free of cost at all government facilities. However, unsafe sexual practices remain the major cause of concern, said officials.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, said, the medication given from the ART centres is to suppress the viral (human immunodeficiency virus) load in the patient’s body.

“These patients are already immune-compromised and we found that those who do not follow medication properly, contract other diseases, especially tuberculosis, and later die. No HIV patient dies due to AIDS. The death occurs due to underlying ailments or other diseases which lead to the HIV patient’s death,” he said.

Dr Yempalay further added, “With proper medication as directed by doctors, high nutritional food, HIV patients can live longer. Use of condoms during sexual activity and avoiding risky behaviour like having sex with strangers or multiple partners can prevent HIV infection.”

