12-hour night curfew in Pune from tomorrow: All you need to know

Authorities in Maharashtra’s Pune on Friday announced a series of measures to bring the pandemic under control in the city which is witnessing an alarming rise in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The curbs, announced by Pune’s divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, will be in effect in the city for at least a week. Pune has the highest number of active cases of the coronavirus disease in the country, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) has highlighted in several press briefings.

Here’s a look at the restrictions in Pune in the coming week:

1. A daily night curfew will begin on Saturday at 6pm and end at 6am the next day. This will be followed till next Friday, when Rao said the situation will be reviewed.

2. Bars, hotels, restaurants, religious places and places of worship will be closed for the next seven days. However, home deliveries will be allowed.

3. No public function, except funerals and wedding ceremonies, will be allowed during this period. Not more than 20 people can attend a funeral, while the corresponding figure for wedding ceremonies is 50. Also, assembly of more than five people will be prohibited during the day.

4. The decision to impose these curbs in Pune was taken after a review meeting chaired by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The measures will come into effect from 6pm on Saturday.

5. In the last few days, the city has been witnessing a high number of daily Covid-19 cases. On April 1, 8,025 new infections and 18 related deaths were detected in Pune. Its current infection tally stands at 544,287 with a death toll of 8,392. The district also has an active caseload of 64,599.

6. More than 8,000 daily infections were detected on March 28 (8,324) and 31 (8,553) as well. The number of deaths on these two days was 11 and 31 respectively.

7. Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Aurangabad, Nashik are among other places in Maharashtra which occupy a position on the list of top 10 places with active Covid-19 infections in India. On Thursday, Mumbai saw more than 8,000 new cases for the first time.

8. Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally rose by a record 43,183 on April 1, the second time more than 40,000 new cases were recorded in the state. There were 40,414 cases on March 28.