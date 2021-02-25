12-year-old old falls to death from seventh-floor flat in Pune

PUNE: A 12-year-old boy fell to his death while allegedly playing at the balcony of his seventh-floor home in Pimpri on Wednesday.

According to the police, the child, his mother and his younger brother were present at the flat of Kohinoor Shangrila apartment building in Pimpri when the incident happened around 4pm. The doctors told the police that the child died of lung and chest trauma and internal bleeding.

The child was taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital where he was declared dead, according to the police.

The 12-year-old is survived by a younger brother and his parents.

“His father was probably at work when the incident happened. His mother was doing household work and he was playing with his brother. He may have slipped and fell, but we can conclude only after probe,” said assistant inspector RS Pandhare of Pimpri police station who is investigating the case.

The parents of the child were in a state of shock and could not record a statement to the police. Based on the information given by Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital, the child’s death was recorded in an accidental death report at Pimpri police station.