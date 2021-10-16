Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / 13 held by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for “dabba trading”
pune news

13 held by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for “dabba trading”

From these accused, cash worth ₹1,20,750 and 15 mobile phones of different companies were found. These accused used various mobile applications to invest in online trading and made illegal use of the rise and fall in the market, without a permit, and operated dabba trading which is illegal, say Pimpri-Chinchwad police
The Pimpri Chinchwad police crime branch conducted raids in offices of three stock trading companies and arrested 13 people for indulging in dabba trading. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 10:08 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad police crime branch conducted raids in offices of three stock trading companies and arrested 13 people for indulging in “dabba trading” - a form of trading that is illegally kept off-books to avoid scanners of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The arrested have been identified as Vasu Khushaldas Balani (51), Prakash Pasmal Mansukhani (52), Ravi Gaikwad (35), Vicky Suresh Kamble (36), Roshan Suresh Makhija (29), Satish Dattatray Khedkar (35), Rahul MarutiKamble (48), Ritesh Arun Gaikwad (32), Rajkumar Avtaram Kundanani (45), Govind Mohandas Nathvani (52), Haresh Sevakram Sachdev (31), Jitu Suresh Makhija (31), and Jitu Shankar Makhija (31), all residents of various parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“From these accused, cash worth 1,20,750 and 15 mobile phones of different companies were found. These accused used various mobile applications to invest in online trading and made illegal use of the rise and fall in the market, without a permit, and operated dabba trading which is illegal. They did not report any of the transactions to SEBI. They do not use any Demat accounts for these trades which prevents them from getting registered. The spread of “dabba trading” method is far-reaching and multiple businesspersons are suspected to be investigating their black money in it,” read a statement from the assistant commissioner of police Kakasaheb Dole of Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch.

RELATED STORIES

The men were arrested in a case under Sections 406, 42, 120(b) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 13, 16, 17, 18(a), 19 with 23 of Security Contract Regulation Act, 1956 registered at Pimpri police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man arrested by Pune police cyber cell for rigging online GMAT exam

Man drags Pune traffic policeman on car bonnet for 700 metres, held

Maharashtra public health department exam candidates worried over centre allocation

Diesel price in Pune breaches 100 mark, petrol sells for 110.92
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP