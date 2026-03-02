130 kmph target set for Pune-Lonavla trains by June 2026

Pune: To enable trains to run at speeds of up to 130 kmph between Pune and Lonavla, the railway division has accelerated the replacement of overhead catenary and contact wires, along with the installation of Automated Tensioning Devices (ATDs) on masts across the busy corridor. The infrastructure upgrade, once completed by June 2026, is expected to reduce travel time by four to five minutes while enhancing safety and operational stability on the route. The infrastructure upgrade, once completed by June 2026, is expected to reduce travel time by four to five minutes while enhancing safety and operational stability on the route. (HT)

As per the information given by the railways, the Pune–Lonavla section spans 152 track kilometres, of which work on 132 track kilometres has already been completed. The remaining stretch is targeted for completion by June 2026. At present, trains operate at a maximum speed of 110 kmph on this route. After the upgrade, the permissible speed will increase to 130 kmph, allowing faster and smoother services for daily commuters and long-distance passengers.

Hemant Kumar Behra, Pune railway division spokesperson, said the work is progressing steadily and is aimed at long-term operational improvement. “A significant portion of the stretch has already been completed, and we expect the remaining work to be finished by June 2026. Once completed, trains will be able to run at speeds of up to 130 kmph,” he said.

He added, “We have planned the execution in a way that passenger inconvenience is minimised, largely taking blocks on Sundays. The installation of Automated Tensioning Devices will ensure consistent tension in the wires across seasons. This will enhance both safety and efficiency, while saving passengers approximately four to five minutes in travel time.”