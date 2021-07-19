Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 1,300m stretch of Pune-Ahmednagar road work incomplete for three years
pune news

1,300m stretch of Pune-Ahmednagar road work incomplete for three years

Pune: The Pune-Ahmednagar highway project is incomplete as widening of 1,300 metres of the stretch is stuck for the past three years
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 07:28 PM IST
HT Image

Pune: The Pune-Ahmednagar highway project is incomplete as widening of 1,300 metres of the stretch is stuck for the past three years. Ninety per cent of the plan’s estimated cost of 11 crore has already been given to the contractor. Residents and commuters have alleged negligence on the part of authorities in completing the work on time and causing several issues ranging from traffic snarls, accumulation of rainwater, bumpy rides and broken footpaths along the stretch.

The unrepaired section starts from Wagheshwar chowk till the next 1,300 metres towards Kesnand phata and Ahmednagar on the highway. Meanwhile, the highway officials maintained that the work is stuck due to objections raised by the landowners who are preventing the contractor from completing the task.

According to Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), around 90 per cent of 11 crore has been paid to the contractor for restricting, resurfacing and beautification of the stretch. The works include putting up new medians, removal of encroachment, filling up of potholes by redoing the entire portion of the road and putting in place drainage and sewerage supply lines along with storm water drains to avoid clogging during monsoon. Also, high mast lamps and streetlights are to be installed on both sides of the road for traffic safety.

Panchayat samiti member Sarjerao Waghmare said, “We have demanded a probe into the delay as ninety per cent of the payment has been made, but the work is pending since 2019. PMRDA must swing into action and ensure that the work is completed at the earliest and ease the inconvenience faced by citizens and commuters.”

Wagholi Housing Societies Association director Sanjeev Kumar Patil said, ”Now that the area is merged with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and PMRDA is carrying out the works, both the bodies should coordinate and complete the pending works at the earliest. Wagholi has always received step-motherly treatment despite housing many taxpaying residents. We have been raising the issue at all government levels and hopefully the issue will be resolved. The present road infrastructure is pathetic and a major impediment to growth of the area.”

PMRDA chief Suhas Diwase said that he will inquire into the reasons behind the inordinate delay and ensure that the work is completed at the earliest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP