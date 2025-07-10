13,671 students appear for Pune ZP’s space programme exam; 75 selected to visit ISRO, NASA

As many as 13,671 students took part in the written exam held on Saturday (July 5), organised by Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) and the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) as part of the Curious Rural Student Exposure Programme. (HT PHOTO)

As part of the initiative, a three-stage process is being conducted to select 75 students from ZP schools who will have the opportunity to visit the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in Washington, D.C.

The first stage of the exam was conducted across 141 exam centres in Pune district.

Out of 16,121 students who registered, 13,671 students appeared for the written test, officials said.

“The first stage of the exam was conducted offline in MCQ format. All students from Zilla Parishad schools in classes 6 and 7 are eligible to apply. The second test will be conducted in online mode on July 19, followed by personal interviews,” said Sameer Dhurde, scientific officer at IUCAA.

A final interview round will then determine the 75 students, 50 of whom will visit ISRO, and 25 will be selected for an exposure visit to NASA.

The initiative, which was formally launched on April 25 through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IUCAA and Pune Zilla Parishad, aims to ignite scientific curiosity in rural children by giving them direct exposure to world-leading space agencies. A year-long enrichment programme featuring hands-on workshops, activities, science expert lectures, and guided tours to science centres is also part of the plan.

“This kind of global exposure is rare for rural students. We’re proud to be offering them this opportunity,” said Gajanan Patil, chief executive officer (CEO) of Zilla Parishad Pune.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, present at the MoU signing, had earlier praised the initiative saying “Visits to ISRO and NASA will not only educate but also inspire our rural students to dream big.”

The program focuses on bridging the gap between rural and urban access to advanced science education and promoting equal opportunities for scientific discovery.